Crawling crook burglarizes Benson bar

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — An Omaha bar was hit by a crawling crook during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. He tried to hide, but surveillance cameras still saw what he did.

Just after 3 a.m. the morning of Saturday, July 2, the guy walked onto the patio at the Nifty Bar.

It’s located in Benson along the Northwest Radial Highway.

In the video, it may look like two different people were involved, but police said the lights near the camera made the guy’s clothes appear to be different colors.

He looked through the windows and according to the police report he then broke out a window on the west end of the building and got in that way.

Once inside, he crawled behind a bar, heading to a back room.

He may know exactly what he was looking for because after quickly checking a machine and finding no money, he went into another room and came out a short time later with a key.

That key unlocked the machine and the thief found stacks of cash inside of it.

After grabbing all the money, he crawled back out of the bar.

In the video, it appeared he was wearing a dark, striped, long-sleeved shirt, work gloves, a ball cap on backward and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers:

(402) 444-STOP (7867)

omahacrimestoppers.org

“P3 Tips” Mobile App

All tipsters stay anonymous but could still get a cash reward.

