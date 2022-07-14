Jewelry employee confronts man during attempted robbery in Menomonee Falls

By Web Staff

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WISN) — Menomonee Falls police are still looking for the suspect who tried to break into a glass display with a brick in Kay Jewelers.

The surveillance video shows his multiple attempts to break the glass display until a store employee tries to stop him. He then fled in a tan, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu that did not have registration.

The suspect seen in the video apparently is 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium build, tattoos on his right arm/forearm and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black baseball hat, tan cargo shorts, and red and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect please contact Officer Muehlenkamp at 262-532-8700; reference Case# 22-014501.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

