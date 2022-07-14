‘Suicide Six’ ski resort reveals new name

By SARAHBETH ACKERMAN

POMFRET, Vermont (WPTZ) — It’s official — the “Suicide Six” ski area has a new name.

The resort announced a few weeks ago that they were changing the name after facing growing concern about the “insensitive nature” of the previous name and how it represents mental health.

It will now be called “Saskadena Six.” The name means “standing mountain” in Abenaki.

The resort says the new name honors the mountain’s legacy and values of inclusion, community, and adventure.

