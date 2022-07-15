Highway Patrol: Pilot intoxicated and ran out of fuel before landing on Interstate 70

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRAIN VALLEY, Missouri (KMBC) — A pilot is lucky to be alive after making an emergency landing on a busy stretch of interstate in the Kansas City area early Friday morning — authorities believe the man was intoxicated.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a small plane landed in the westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 26, east of Grain Valley, early Friday.

The plane was able to avoid all vehicles on the interstate.

Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board and suffered minor injuries.

The fact that no motorists were hurt and that the pilot walked away becomes more incredible after learning authorities believe the pilot was intoxicated.

The initial investigation released by the highway patrol Friday morning states the pilot radioed in an emergency landing after running out of fuel. He was found to be intoxicated and arrested.

Officials with the highway patrol have identified the pilot as 35-year-old John T. Seesing. Authorities said they suspect intoxication by a combination of alcohol and drugs.

The plane did strike a guardrail during that emergency landing. No other damage was reported.

Flight Aware shows the pilot and plane in question flew out of the Kansas City area early Thursday morning before landing in Daytona Beach, Florida. Flight path records show that the plane then left Florida late Thursday night before making that emergency landing on the interstate early Friday.

Authorities said it is fortunate this crash happened in the early morning hours when there are fewer cars on the interstate.

MSHP records show Seesing faces six possible charges: DWI, C and I involving a crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Federal Aviation Administration will continue to investigate this incident.

Crews were able to tow the plane off the road around 5:30 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.