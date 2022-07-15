Mother says car ran over, dragged daughter riding bike in St. Cloud

By MEGAN MELLADO

ST. CLOUD, Florida (WESH) — An Osceola County woman said her daughter was run over by a car, dragged 50 feet and then left for dead when she was riding her bike on Lake Shore Blvd in St. Cloud.

She’s now recovering while authorities search for the vehicle involved.

“I just want whoever hit her to be severely punished. That’s a human being,” said Donna Allen, Jenna’s mother.

Allen said she was at work when she got the call that her daughter Jenna had been hit by a car while riding her bike with a friend on Lake Shore.

She said the friend was also hit but had minor injuries, while Jenna was run over and dragged nearly 50 feet before the driver left the scene.

“What happens if another car behind that person could’ve ran her over and finished the job? My child could’ve been dead,” Allen said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle, potentially a Sebring sedan, was traveling eastbound on Monday night behind the two bicyclists when it struck both of them and then left.

Jenna and her friend were taken to the hospital where she was found to have a brain injury and hearing loss.

“She’s got a fractured skull and the bleeding is coming out of her nose and ears,” Allen said.

While she is recovering, Allen and the authorities are working on finding the person who did this.

“We’ll take one step at a time,” Allen said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline.

