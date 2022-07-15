Recovery of 11-year-old girl in Raccoon River suspended Thursday

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police said the search for a missing 11-year-old girl on the Raccoon River is now a recovery effort.

Police and fire department rescue personnel responded to a report of a child falling into the water around 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say that an 11-year-old girl had been on the water on an inflatable raft with two other children. She got off the raft, went under the water and did not resurface.

The Des Moines Fire Department Water Emergency Team also responded. The team had been searching the river and bordering banks but had to end the search when conditions got too dark.

On Thursday morning, Des Moines police said crews would resume the search but that the girl is presumed to have drowned.

The search was suspended Thursday evening. Sgt. Paul Parizek said that swimming in the river is dangerous, adding that even divers were having a difficult time in the water.

