Genesee Co. preparing for elections while clerk was told to stay away from election activities

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — With primary elections approaching, Genesee County is in the spotlight after one clerk was told to refrain from election activities.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was charged on April 8 with bribing and intimidating a witness.

Leslie Raleigh is the Genesee County Chief Deputy Clerk.

“We’re all caught up right now. The ballots are in the hands of the local clerks. Absentee ballots are going out right now to those that are requesting. And we are prepared,” Raleigh said.

Raleigh said after some challenging months, the August primary election is scheduled to go off without a hitch.

“Most of our work is done. Now all of the work is really in the hands of the local clerks. They’re the ones that handle the absentee ballots. They’re the ones that do voter registration. They’re the ones that run the polls. And you know, we’re here for their support,” Raleigh said.

In the meantime, Raleigh wants to assure residents that embattled Gleason is staying out of the election process.

“Well, I don’t discuss anything elections with him. The Bureau of Elections has sent a letter asking him to refrain from any elections duties and he is respecting that letter. I am respecting that letter, so he is not involved,” Raleigh said.

Raleigh said the first primary results should start coming in a couple of hours after polls close. She expects those results to be certified one to two weeks after that.

“We feel good. We want people to come to the polls. And we look forward to reporting those results,” Raleigh said.

