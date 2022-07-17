Drug deal gone bad in Pike County ends with gunfire, one teen dead

By Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Authorities in Pike County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for murder.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a shooting outside of a home at 214 Patton Road.

When deputies got there, they found 19-year-old James Knight who died from a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation revealed that the shooting happened during an illicit drug deal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have identified one suspect and are working to identify a second.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said this act was not a random act of violence as Knight was targeted by the suspects.

A murder arrest warrant has been obtained for 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell, from Griffin.

