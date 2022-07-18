40-year-old woman bitten by shark in Volusia County recounts attack

By Luana Munoz

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Florida (WESH) — A woman bitten by a shark in Volusia County Saturday afternoon spoke about the attack exclusively with WESH 2.

What was supposed to be a fun weekend getaway in Daytona Beach Shores quickly turned to shock after an Ohio woman, Tasa Summers, 40, was bit by a shark.

She shared her experience during that frightening encounter.

She was bitten at 1:12 p.m. Saturday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Summers, who is from Ohio, was in waist-deep water located at the 3300 block of Daytona Beach Shores, beach officials say.

“Didn’t see anything in the water before that until it bit me. Then outside of that, the natural response, I just screamed and started running,” Summers said.

Summers and her boyfriend were enjoying a nice Saturday in Daytona Beach Shores when the small shark bit her on her leg.

“My first instinct was just to scream. Then, I really tried to make sure I didn’t fall back into the water because I didn’t know if it would — I didn’t know if I fell back, if it would go after my arm or another part of my body,” Summers said.

Her boyfriend was nearby and swatted it away.

“I didn’t see it until it bit me, um, and then we were able to see that, and my boyfriend was out with me and kind of saw the fin of the shark afterwards and started to swat at its face,” Summers said.

“Everyone around was very helpful. Took off my boyfriend’s shirt to be able to wrap it. Thankfully, there was a nurse there. She used one of the hotel employees’ belt to make a tourniquet,” Summers said.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was transported to the hospital.

The shark bit her lower left shin down to her ankle, taking eight stitches to fix her up.

She says it could have been much worse.

“There were families with children around with us in the water. While I don’t love the fact that it bit me, I’m thankful it wasn’t one of the small children,” Summers said.

There have been five recorded shark bites in Volusia County this year.

