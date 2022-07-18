Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:09 PM

Local group raising awareness on domestic violence and sex trafficking

<i>WISN</i><br/>LaShawnda Hibbler
WISN
WISN
LaShawnda Hibbler

By Gabriella Garza

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A local faith-based organization is using music, movement and testimonials to raise awareness in their community.

LaShawnda Hibbler, an apostle with Kingdom Partners Alliance, partnered up with various speakers and survivors to host a conference recognizing the warning signs of domestic violence and sex trafficking.

Hibbler tells WISN 12 News, “We feel like there’s not enough done in our city towards this particular issue or problem and its growing and developing.”

Hibbler hopes this conference will spark attendees to host similar conversations within their community to spread awareness and reduce violence and crime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content