Paddleboarder perishes after microburst at Lake Dillon

By Logan Smith

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO (KCNC) — A man on a paddleboard was separated from his group and then his paddleboard by wind, rain and large waves as a storm cell moved into the Lake Dillon area Saturday afternoon. He did not survive.

The storm cell created a microburst over the lake, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s body was recovered 100 yards from shore Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The man was part of a group from the Front Range to recreate on the lake.

“The group saw the approaching storm and was heading back to the Dillon Marina when it suddenly came over them,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

After being separated from his paddleboard, the man was unable to stay on the water’s surface, as described by witnesses.

Witnesses also told the sheriff’s office the man had a personal flotation device strapped to his paddleboard which he was not wearing.

The man’s body was recovered at about 8:20 p.m. with the help sonar and remote operating vehicles (ROVs), or underwater drones. The water was reportedly 60 feet deep where he was discovered.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” stated Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in the press release. “These search and recovery events can be extremely long in duration. The longer they run the more pain and anguish they can cause. I am comforted that we were able to locate and recover the victim quickly and bring closure to his family and friends.”

The man is assumed to have drowned, but the Summit County Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death. That announcement, along with the man’s identity, will be released at a later date.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.