Teen surfer attacked by shark 60 feet off Kismet Beach on Fire Island

By John Dias

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A teenage surfer is recovering after being bitten by a shark off Fire Island.

The incident followed a series of attacks this month on Long Island beaches.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke with that teen’s father on Thursday.

Like most living on Long Island, the teenager and his parents heard about the previous shark attacks, like the one at Jones Beach, but didn’t think it could happen to them. They said the teen was in the water for just 20 minutes and, luckily, the shark didn’t pull him off his surf board.

“I could see blood coming from his foot and things got real serious, real quick,” Mike Haynes said.

It was a jaw-dropping moment Haynes will never forget. His 16-year-old son, Max, an experienced surfer, kicked his way to shore on his surf board after being attacked by a shark about 60 feet off Kismet Beach early Wednesday night.

“When he came in, he was doing the international sign for shark in the water. His friend thought he was teasing because of all the activity,” Mike Haynes said.

But the group quickly realized it was far from a laughing matter. The teen was bitten badly on his foot. His dad, a certified EMT, sprung into action.

“You kind of slow your brain down and process of what’s going on to see the severity of situation,” Haynes said. “I wanted to see how the bleed was, and thank God it wasn’t an arterial bleed. It was something we could control.”

A picture shows max’s mother and a family friend carrying him off the beach and eventually to the hospital. It was the same beach the teen has been surfing off for years.

“His feet were dangling in the water, and it came up from beneath,” Haynes said. “I think the shark came up, took a bite and realized it wasn’t food and moved on. It locked on him for a few seconds. He said he could feel the weight of it on him.”

That’s exactly what experts say has been happening. Max is the fifth person in the area to be bit by a shark this summer.

“These people are probably just entering near the food source and these sharks are used to bumping into things trying to get their food,” said Greg Metzger of the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center.

Experts keep reiterating that all these shark sightings are signs that marine conservation efforts are working.

Residents in Quoge, which is 40 miles from Kismet, found a dead juvenile great white shark, about 8 feet long on the beach, on Wednesday morning.

Experts say more than 300 white sharks live between Manhattan and Montauk, and it’s up to us humans to learn how to be safe in their waters.

As for Max, his dad says this won’t scare him away.

“Never keep it from going back in the water and doing what he loves,” Mike Haynes said.

Max’s dad said once his son gets cleared by his doctors, of course he will head back in, adding he is a very experienced surfer. He even teaches surfing classes, so, really, this can happen to anyone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.