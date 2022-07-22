Five women killed by domestic violence in one-week span in Milwaukee County

By Courtney Sisk

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Five women died at the hands of their domestic partners in the past week in Milwaukee County.

“I’m sick of seeing it,” said Bushraa Rahman, a community activist with ComForce MKE, who has attended each crime scene to comfort families. “I’m getting tired of seeing it.”

It’s a disturbing scene and unsettling trend across the county.

Last Thursday, family said a woman’s boyfriend killed her and her daughter in their home near 6th and Ring streets.

On Monday, investigators said a 25-year-old man killed the mother of his children in West Allis in their yard.

Tuesday, police said a 20-year-old woman’s husband killed her, and then died by suicide.

The troublesome trend continued Wednesday when police said a 49-year-old woman was shot and killed by her partner on 34th Street and National Avenue. Her alleged shooter also died by suicide.

Most of the victim’s families told WISN 12 News they were not aware of any issues at home.

“Everybody who is in a seat of power, it’s time for them to step up and take better actions to try and prevent this. Even though it takes everybody, because a lot of people are silent behind it,” Rahman said.

For her, the problem is personal.

“I’m a survivor, a two-time survivor. I feel like the system fails us a lot of times, and it’s time for it to stop,” she told WISN 12 News. “There’s a lot of children being left without parents. A lot of mothers and fathers crying.”

Police said two of the men died by suicide, and a man is in custody for the West Allis shooting. Family told WISN 12 News police still haven’t found the suspect in the 6th and Ring homicide.

