Oklahoma ER pediatrician sees rise in sunburns sending people to hospital

By KOCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma emergency rooms have seen an increase in heat-related cases, dehydration and heat exhaustion.

But a pediatrician says something you might not think of can land you or your child in the emergency room – sunburns.

“We’ve seen young kids that just come in with some redness on their face and on their shoulders, and I had a young child the other day that had blisters on their shoulders that we had to remove and treat it as a burn. a true burn,” said Dr. Ryan Brown, an emergency room pediatrician at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health.

Brown told KOCO 5 that people should make sure children drink lots of water and wear light clothing. They also should apply sunscreen multiple times per day.

Some of the sunburns are as bad as second-degree burns, and a lot of the cases are among children.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.