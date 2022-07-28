Dog’s rescue serves as inspiration for benefit concert for Grand County Rescue Group

By SPENCER WILSON

Click here for updates on this story

GRAND COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — When brothers Cody and Curtis Culver decided to backpack along Bear Lakes Trail, in the Zirkel Wilderness of Grand County earlier this year, they had no idea what was about to hit them.

It was a storm, and a big one.

“I believe they got anywhere from six inches to a foot of snow up high up there, and they couldn’t find their way out,” explained Joshua Novotny, Grand County Search and rescue field director.

Cody described the feeling of waking up in his hammock, with the tarp draped over him almost hitting him in the face, weighed down by snow.

“My whole shelter was covered with ice. So I was a little worried at that point,” Cody said, laughing.

Curtis had more than just himself and his brother to worry about that night, he had taken his dog, Stella, along on the hike. He did his best to keep her warm while the snow continued to fall down.

By early morning, the brothers decided they needed help getting back, unable to cross over snow covered boulder fields on a trail they couldn’t find. They used an emergency beacon to send out a call for help, and a few hours later, got the message the Grand County Search and Rescue team got their message.

“And about 2:00 p.m., the helicopter shows up and we’re like, ‘yes, yes, yes. Okay,'” Cody said, thinking back on the long wait for crews. The helicopter was able to spot the brothers and the dog, but couldn’t land in the area. As night fell, Cody and Curtis prepared to settle in for another night.

Around 7:30 p.m., they finally heard crews calling out to them on foot.

“We just wanted to just pack everything up, stuff it in. I don’t care how it sits, smashed in there. I will deal it, whatever,” laughed Cody.

The team made contact with Cody and Curtis and were getting them ready to go when they realized… Stella ran off to hide. After more than an hour searching and with the sun setting on the team, Curtis made the unthinkable decision to leave Stella and head back down.

“I’m walking away further and further from the from a dog that I love, and it was a hard decision,” Curtis said, sadly. “I knew and still know it was the right choice. But usually, you know, the right choice is not the easy choice.”

“I mean, dog owners will definitely understand what I’m talking about. Pet owners, period. Yeah, it was it was heart wrenching.”

Crews were able to safely get the brothers down to safety, fed, and warmed up. But one of the search and rescue crews saw just how upset Curtis was, and made his own vow to not give up.

Joshua Novotny spent the next few days putting together an unsanctioned mission back up seven miles to where they had found the Culver brothers. He was able to round up a team of friends willing to go on the mission in their free time, and five days later, they were off with low expectations.

“At least in the back of my mind, I thought, we’re just going to go for a nice hike in the woods,” Grand County Search and Rescue’s Janel Jordy said. “Like pretty unlikely that we’re going to find a dog, and even if we do find a dog, we’re not sure what condition the dog will be in.”

Lo and behold, there was Stella, accidently caught by her leash on a log, relatively near the camp. Her backpack with food in it had been torn open, and she was afraid of her rescuers. Team had been using voice calls played out of a speaker of Curtis’s voice to try and calm down Stella, and brought along fast-food hamburgers to feed the hungry dog.

Still, it took over an hour for Joshua to gain Stella’s trust enough to get her unstuck and start walking her back home.

“There’s only been a few missions that I’ve been on that like have brought me close to tears like happy tears, people being reunited,” Jordy said. “I think that was one of them.”

Meanwhile, Curtis was anxiously awaiting news from a phone call. He said when he saw who was calling, his adrenaline spiked. “I mean, if they wouldn’t have gone up there, my dog would have died and I would have truly believed that was my fault,” Curtis explained.

He had put out a $500 reward for anyone who had found the dog. He happily gave that to Joshua, who just laughed.

“As soon as he took it, he looked me in the eyes like, ‘you know I’m donating this back to search and rescue, right?’ And I’m like, I don’t want that money. You do whatever you want with it,” Curtis with a smile.

Joshua’s teammates say his dedication to helping people and his huge love of animals pushed him to go the extra mile and bring this story to a happy ending.

Now the Culver brothers are trying to give back in a big way, helping to put together a benefit concert on Aug. 13 in Winter Park to raise money for Grand County Search and Rescue group. They’re even headlining the show with a band they are a part of, Slopeside.

President of Grand County Search and Rescue Michael DonMoyer said he’s never experienced something like that before, and the all volunteer staff could really use the help.

“We’re hoping to get quite a few people from the front range,” DonMoyer said. “We provide services no matter if you’re a local resident, whether you’re a visitor from in or out of state… we’re here to help you if you need it.”

They already have a use for the money in mind too, a new command vehicle.

“Our (current) command vehicle is a 25-year-old ambulance that was donated to us many, many years ago,” DonMoyer said, smiling. “The last mission that we had it on the brakes caught fire.”

If this story spoke to you, consider attending their concert to help support the team who gave so much to help these people and pup in need.

“I’m thankful for the whole situation,” Curtis said. “It restored my faith in humanity. It got me my dog back and it also introduced me to a wonderful group of people and a wonderful cause to help support.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.