Published 4:32 PM

Midtown shootout leaves one 16-year-old in critical condition

<i>WSMV</i><br/>Metro Nashville Police said a juvenile was found in a parking lot of a Midtown bank with several gunshot wounds.
By Mary Alice Royse

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 16-year-old is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Thursday.

Metro Nashville Police said the 16-year-old arrived at a bank in a dark-colored Toyota Camry with other passengers to withdraw money from an ATM at a Midtown bank.

When the juvenile went back to the Camry, he was allegedly shot while still standing outside the car. The 16-year-old then fell to the ground and began reportedly shooting at the Camry. The Camry then fled the parking lot, according to officials.

MNPD said they believe there is no active threat to the public now. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

The teen is in critical condition, and the Violent Crimes Division is pursuing active leads at a time.

