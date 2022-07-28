SWAT standoff in Hialeah ends after barricaded man armed with rifle surrenders

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A SWAT standoff in Hialeah has come to an end after police convinced a barricaded man to surrender.

It all started when reports of a man armed with a rifle came in at 11:30 a.m.

Hialeah PD said the man retreated into the home after coming in contact with responding officers.

The man, who was confirmed to be alone, was contained by SWAT while speaking with crisis negotiators.

“The idea to this is to have a peaceful resolve. We expect this individual to comply, and just basically just walk out, hands up, so we can get the help and assistance this male needs,” said Sgt. Jose Torres prior to the end of the standoff.

The family of the man, who lives at 30 E 53rd Terrace, said he was upset over a bad breakup.

More than a dozen children at a nearby daycare were kept inside as a precaution until police determined it was safe for them to leave.

Anxious parents were eventually reunited with them shortly before 3:30 p.m.

