Group in Candler crafts comforting creations for those in need

By Steve Wilder

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Founded just over a year ago, the Hominy Creek Comfort Makers formed because they wanted to use their time and skills to help comfort those in need.

“We thought there was a need in the Enka-Candler area for a group like this who like to sew and craft and such, and we’re trying to do some good,” co-founder Pat White said.

Since their founding, they have made and donated over 400 pillows for cancer patients, as well as hats for women undergoing chemotherapy, and blankets for children affected by last years storms in Haywood County.

“We just like to give it to people who need comfort, anyway that our items can bring comfort to them,” co-founder Cindy Fuller said.

The Hominy Creek Comfort Makers meet once a month at the Enka-Candler Library. They stress you do not need to have sewing skills to volunteer. They need help stuffing pillows and cutting materials.

“It makes me forget my problems, think about somebody else for a change,” volunteer Ruth Whitted explained. “And just gives me a really good feeling that there is something I can still do for somebody else.”

While they do not seek monetary donations, the Comfort Makers do accept donations of materials to make their items. For more information on the group or ways to volunteer, visit their Facebook page.

