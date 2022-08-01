New Orleans Fire Department reports ‘secured’ abandon naval base caught on fire once again

By Kacey Buercklin

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The New Orleans Fire Department has reported that the abandoned naval base on 4400 Dauphine Street was on fire on Sunday morning.

The fire was a 1-alarm fire, and NOFD is on the scene securing the fire.

The naval base in the Bywater is supposed to be secured, as there are supposed to be three guards on-site 24/7 to ensure no one enters the site.

Earlier this month, 40 to 50 homeless people were asked to leave the site after living there for years.

Officials have stated that the space will be redeveloped later on as a partial housing and partial retail development.

