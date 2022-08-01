One of two deaths ruled a homicide in suspicious North Oak Trafficway apartment fire

By KMBC Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The death of at least one person who died in a fire at a Kansas City apartment complex last week has been ruled a homicide.

Police have been investigating a fire at the Vivion Oaks apartments near North Oak Trafficway and NE 50th Court after two people were found dead there last Monday.

One of the victims in the July 25 fire has been identified as 20-year-old Aiden Ayers.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

The second victim has not been identified yet, and a ruling on their death has not yet come down from the medical’s examiner’s office. One other person suffered minor burns.

The fire happened at the Vivion Oaks Apartment Complex around 4:30 am on July 25.

KCFD’s Jason Spreitzer says crews arrived, and within minutes, they saw a fireball going up outside the building. It spread throughout the building, which is a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire.

Several residents at the apartment complex have complained about the property management company that oversees the building and some of its residents.

The Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Team is leading the investigation with the help of ATF and the Kansas City Fire Department.

There is still no official determination on if the fire will be classified as arson.

Police say that decision could take quite a bit of time.

