Testimony continues in second week of Randolph motorcycle crash trial

By KC Downey

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Testimony resumed Monday morning at the trial of a man accused of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in June 2019.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, is faces multiple charges, including negligent homicide and manslaughter, in the crash on Route 2 in Randolph.

Toxicology expert Donna Papsun was the only witness to take the stand before the judge announced court would recess for lunch.

Testimony will continue Monday afternoon.

Zhukovskyy is facing charges including negligent homicide, manslaughter, aggravated DWI and reckless conduct in connection with the crash that resulted in the deaths of seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club:

Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.