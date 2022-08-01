‘We sold out every day’: Food vendors successful during first California State Fair since pandemic

By Orko Manna

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — After 17 days of nonstop fun and food, the California State Fair is officially over – Sunday was the last day to check out all the action at Cal Expo.

This was the first state fair since 2019, with the annual event canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State fair officials told KCRA 3 they were happy with the turnout this year. Food vendors said the big crowds were a plus as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

Bula Pies Fiji was a huge hit with fairgoers this year, with customers clamoring for their savory meat pies. Founder and baker Jekope Raibevu said he was hard at work all throughout the fair to keep up with the demand.

“We’ve never sold so many pies until this fair. From the first day to the last day, we sold out every day,” Raibevu said. “We bring 200 pies, 300 pies and it’s gone. It’s all out.”

The chicken curry pie won two awards at the California State Fair: Best in Division and the Gold award, both in the savory category.

Another fan favorite at the state fair was Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen. They had two trucks at Cal Expo – and there was no shortage of customers.

“Lines have been a mile long,” Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen Executive Chef David Alvarez said. “We’re doing record sales every day. It just improves, improves, improves. We cannot keep enough food on the truck.”

Alvarez said the boost to business was especially important, as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“You got to dust off your pants, tie your shoelaces, and keep moving, but it feels really good that people are excited to come out,” Alvarez said.

Jess Durfee, chair of the board of directors for the California State Fair and Exposition Center, told KCRA 3 that the success of the food vendors is indicative of how well the fair went this year, especially after the pandemic put a pause on the festivities.

“We’ve been very happy to report that the folks were more than ready to come back. Our numbers look great, better than 2019,” Durfee said. “It looks like it could be as much as 10% higher than it was in 2019.”

Durfee said official attendance numbers for the 2022 California State Fair will be released in the next few days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.