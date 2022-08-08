‘A lot of multigenerational families’: Sarpy County Fair continues long-time traditions in rural families

By Kalé Searcy

SPRINGFIELD, Nebraska (KETV) — Since the age of six, Martin Ostransky has called the Sarpy County Fair home.

“As long as I can remember, so like 52 years,” Ostransky said.

He started out as a helper when his dad was on the fair board.

“Back then like 50 plus years ago it was a lot more hands-on stuff, everybody did everything, you didn’t hire stuff out, like trash service,” he said.

Years later, he’s putting his experience and knowledge into running the fair.

“How the operation works and stuff like that, this next generation that’s taking over uses me for resources,” Ostransky said.

He said for the last 85 years the fair had grown in size.

“Well, today it’s people coming from multiple states and everything like that,” Ostransky said.

But the long-time traditions haven’t wavered or stopped.

Ostransky said, “Dating back to my grandmother, we always entered stuff in the fair and right now it’s going to continue on because my sister’s children entered stuff.”

The rural community brings out their best crops, sewing skills, flowers and food. Hoping for that blue, first-place ribbon.

“The Sarpy County Fair is kind of like the culminating event,” said Brett Kreirfels, head of 4-H in Sarpy and Douglas County.

He said the hard work starts young and draws in people beyond Springfield.

“That’s one of the main reasons why fairgoers come to the fair is to see the animals and see the kids projects,” he said.

Keeping the fair alive through each generation.

“We have a lot of families, a lot of multi-generational families that have been involved with the county fair that also have kids showing the county fair now,” Kreirfels said.

