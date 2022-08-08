Crews battle grass, structure fire at manufacturing building in Grady County

By Kolby Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Crews battled a grass and structure fire in Grady County.

On Sunday, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Chickasha. Officials said the structure was a manufacturing building used to store hand sanitizer and upon arrival, they used exposure protection due to hazmat concerns.

Authorities confirmed no one was inside the building, but confirmed the building is a total loss.

Chickasha Fire said they’re going to let the fire burn out due to concerns over putting water on the fire because they’re worried about getting the alcohol content in the hand sanitizer into drinking water.

Chief Tony Samaniego said the fire is expected to burn for several days and crews will monitor it around the clock. They said there is no risk to public health for the fire.

“We’ll probably be sitting out here around the clock for two to three days,” Samaniego said.

The Grady County Fire Department said several departments have responded, including 27 trucks from other departments in the county to help with water supply, an adjacent grass fire and defensive firefighting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.