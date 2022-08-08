Dump truck overturns, spills its load in Wilkins Township

By KDKA Staff

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A dump truck crashed and overturned in Wilkins Township on Monday morning, spilling its load into a front yard.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. along Larimer Avenue.

The truck landed on its side in front of a home. There was no structural damage to the home, but the yard was a mess after the truck’s load spilled.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries, emergency officials said.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

