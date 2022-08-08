Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:27 AM

Firefighter treated for heat issue after battling Wareham house fire

<i>WCVB</i><br/>Crews were called at 11:10 p.m. to Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Upon arrival
WCVB
WCVB
Crews were called at 11:10 p.m. to Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Upon arrival

By WCVB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    WAREHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A firefighter was treated for a heat-related issue Sunday night after battling a fire at a home in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Crews were called at 11:10 p.m. to Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage.

The fire was quickly knocked down; however, firefighters had to perform an extensive overhaul to ensure there was no extension to the home, officials said.

One firefighter was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of a heat-related issue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content