Four Muslim community members killed in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE (KOAT) — Albuquerque police are investigating the killings of four members of the Muslim community in Albuquerque. Police believe all four are connected.

Police believe three recent murders and a murder that happened on Nov. 7, 2021, could be potentially connected.

Albuquerque police say the first homicide happened on Nov. 7, 2021. In that incident, Mohammad Ahmadi was killed outside of a business he and his brother ran at 1401 San Mateo Blvd. Ahmadi was from Afghanistan. Police are working to determine if this murder is connected to three other murders that happened in the city.

Albuquerque police say the second homicide happened on July 26 in southeast Albuquerque. Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Aftab Hussein. Hussein was from Pakistan.

The third homicide happened on Aug. 1. Police say Muhammed Afzaal Hussain was killed in southeast Albuquerque.

The fourth homicide happened on Aug. 5. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Truman Street and Grand Avenue in northeast Albuquerque. When police arrived, they found a male believed to be in his mid-20s dead at the scene. Police say the victim was Muslim and was a native of South Asia.

Police are still not calling this a hate crime, nor are they calling the suspect a serial killer.

If you have any information on the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Albuquerque Police Department has also created a portal for the public to submit any video or photo evidence related to the case. Click here to access the portal.

The governor devoted state resources to assist in the investigation. The FBI is also assisting.

Mohammad Ahmadi was killed on Nov. 7, 2021. Aftab Hussein was killed on July 26, 2022. Muhammed Afzaal Hussain was killed on Aug. 1. Police have not identified the fourth victim killed on Aug 5.

Muhammed Hussain was the Planning and Land Use Director for the city of Española.

Who is the suspect?

Albuquerque police released a description of a vehicle they are looking for in relation to the investigation. A suspect has not been named or identified by police.

Police are looking for a dark grey or silver Volkswagen sedan with four doors and tinted windows. Police say the vehicle could be a Jetta.

A community reacts

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, officials expressed concern over the series of shootings.

“We’ve never gone through anything like this before,” said Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico. “This is really a surreal time for us. We’re in fear of the safety of our children, our families.”

“It’s not about just the Muslim community, but the entire community,” Assed added. “We’re all in it together. This is a very troubling time for all of us.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have also spoken about the recent killings in Albuquerque.

Community safety resources In a news conference on Aug 7, Albuquerque police announced efforts to try and identify the vehicle of interest as well as resources devoted to keeping the community safe.

Police are working to protect students on both APS campuses and on university campuses throughout the city. Police officers will have an increased presence at places of worship, mosques, and schools while the investigation and search for the suspect is ongoing.

Albuquerque Police will be setting up community command posts throughout the city.

The locations of the community centers will be set up at the following locations:

La Munda Community Center Highland High School APD Triangle Substation at Central Ave and Girard Blvd The city of Albuquerque will also be providing grocery and hot meal delivery for those who don’t feel safe.

