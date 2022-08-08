Man charged in death of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home

By Emily Holwick

Click here for updates on this story

Raytown (KMBC) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend outside a nursing home in Raytown.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Andre M. Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 5 death of his former girlfriend, Latoya Brown.

Court documents say surveillance video showed Williams waiting in his vehicle outside Edgewood Manor in Raytown.

When Brown came outside, Williams approached her and started fighting with her. Prosecutors say Williams then stabbed Brown multiple times.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Brown’s ex-boyfriend.

Prosecutors say after killing Brown, Williams drove to the Broadway Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri and jumped off.

Kansas City, Missouri, police arrested him after finding him in the Missouri River.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.