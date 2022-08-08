Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
Published 7:23 AM

Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding BP gas station retail theft suspects

By WDJT Staff

    MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at a BP gas station.

Police say they stole liquor from the gas station at 1:19 p.m.

The suspects are two males, one white female and a driver that police have not identified if they are a man or woman.

Police also say the suspect with the white tank top has been involved in two prior thefts at this BP location.

