This Day in History: Ali and Nicklaus meet for the first time in 1996

By Marcus Dean

    LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — On Aug. 8, 1996, Muhammad Ali and Jack Nicklaus met at the 78th PGA Championship in Kentucky.

The meeting between the two greats happened at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Both Ali and Nicklaus laughed as they posed for photos.

The two didn’t speak much as Ali was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Nicklaus later went on to receive the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in 2015.

