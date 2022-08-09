Two Shreveport 107-year-old women honored

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser honored two Shreveport women who are 107-years-old.

Mrs. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Ms. Geneva Moore were both born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I.

“The things you’ve seen in your lifetime…God bless you and your families.” Nungesser said. “It’s a true honor for me to stand here today and honor you and pray for you you and give you a small token of appreciation.”

They were honored Monday at the MLK Center for Seniors.

