Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting

By Web staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston police are trying to figure out what happened just minutes before a store clerk allegedly shot and killed a man at a convenience store in northeast Houston.

Officers said the man entered the store on Weaver and Lavender at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. He then allegedly got into a fight with the store clerk, who pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police believe there is surveillance video of the shooting and plan on looking at it as part of their investigation.

They will then turn over their findings to a grand jury to discuss possible charges.

