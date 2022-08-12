South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor’s appointment

By Jenni Williams

Click here for updates on this story

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse.

That’s just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor’s appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road.

Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon and drew a small crowd of employees, patients and people driving by who wanted to see him. He allowed people to pet him and patiently waited for his owner to come back outside.

“My truck’s been having some problems,” Moubray said. “He’s my only form of transportation today.”

He also said that riding his horse was a great way to save money on gas. He said the approximately 8-mile ride from his home to the office took him about an hour and 20 minutes.

WYFF News 4 was there as Moubray prepared Dan for the ride home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.