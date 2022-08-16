Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack

By KPIX Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he’s recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Headlines.

Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.

He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.

The large animal leap on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied.

“I just had something rather terrifying happen,” he said in the Instagram video. “I’m out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I’m running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal.”

Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.

