Forsyth County serial killer Facebook post deemed bogus, deputies say

By Veronica Leasure

FORSYTH COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is debunking a post that is circulating on social media.

The Facebook post claims there is a “serial killer” in Winston-Salem that abducts women.

It also describes how the person allegedly hits women’s vehicles to get them to pull over before abducting them.

Deputies said they’ve received tips about the post.

After an investigation, the post was deemed not to be credible.

Deputies also said that there is no serial killer on the run.

WXII 12 made the decision not to show the man’s photo in the post since it contained rumored information, nor the Facebook account it was posted from.

“As a reminder, report any concerning posts circulating on social media to your local law enforcement agency immediately, and always be cautious about the information you are sharing,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

