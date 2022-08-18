Six pets die in Ames house fire

By Web staff

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — A house in Ames is severely damaged after a fire engulfed the structure Sunday, according to the Ames Fire Department.

Six pets died in the fire.

Ames firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1202 Garfield Ave.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the front porch and multiple windows of the two-story, single-family home.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames enough to make entry into the home and stop the fire from spreading. The house has considerable fire and smoke damage.

The occupants were not home when the fire started. They discovered the fire upon their arrival back home and called 911.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction in a refrigerator. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family in finding a temporary place to stay.

