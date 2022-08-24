Tempe business offers a new way to vacation in a van

By KTVK/KPHO Staff

TEMPE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — A Tempe business offers a unique way to vacation without the stress of flying, hotel, or amenities.

Boho Vans builds, rents, and sells modernized camper vans ready for any road trip adventure. The company started two years ago as a small business with four vans and four employees, they’ve since expanded to carrying 165 vans.

The vans are equipped with running water and a water heater, a stand-up fridge with a freezer, rental toilets, storage spaces, and a bed. The business was featured on Shark Tank in 2020 where they accepted an offer from shark, Barbara Corcoran.

Owners David Sodemann and Brett Ellenson say that they will be releasing their new four-seater, four sleeper van in the near future, and hope to expand the business to more states.

