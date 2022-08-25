Driver drunkenly slams car into DMV

By KPTV Staff

Colorado (KPTV) — Video surveillance footage recently captured an accused drunk driver slamming their car sideways into a branch office of the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles.

20-year-old Isaiah Javier Trujillo is accused of losing control and crashing early on Saturday while speeding along a nearby road in Pueblo. Trujillo made an attempt to flee the scene, but was subsequently located nearby by officers.

A tweet Tuesday by the Colorado DMV account included the crash video.

“PSA—Don’t speed while driving. Don’t drink and drive. And don’t crash your vehicle into a driver license office,” the video’s caption read. “Over the weekend, this individual was a little too eager to visit our Pueblo office.”

Following the crash, a number of people approach the car. One of them approaches and helps Trujillo get out of the car so that he can flee. Prior to the collision, Javier is said to have been racing with another vehicle.

Police accused Trujillo of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The building sustained significant damage, but the DMV’s operations were unaffected.

