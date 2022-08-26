Boater abandons vessel after it catches fire

By KPTV Staff

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — On Thursday afternoon, a boater was forced to abandon their vessel after it began to burn, according to Gresham Firefighters.

Around 12:49 p.m., a firefighter rescue boat responded to reports of a boat on fire in the channel of the Columbia River east of the Chinook Landing boat ramp.

Only one person was on board and they were able to get off the boat and get to safety with the help of a nearby boater.

Two more firefighting vessels arrived on the scene and began battling the blaze. The remains of the boat were towed out of the main channel. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

