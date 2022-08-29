Skip to Content
4 shot near Missouri school

By Stephanie Usery

    JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning.

St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.

According to police, the victims appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. None of the victims are reportedly students at the school.

