88-year-old survives gunshots, forgives suspected shooter

By Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one and injuring three.

Surveillance video caught the shooter on camera.

Police believe the unnamed suspect then set his next-door house on fire.

Carrie Barnhill, 88, said she was sitting outside when he opened fire.

“I’m not fine, but I’m doing OK,” Barnhill told WISN 12 News from her hospital bed, as she recovers from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was visiting family in Milwaukee from Colorado.

“It was my sister, Ronnie, my friend, and also the gentleman who shot us’ sister,” Barnhill said.

She said the group was sitting outside in front of the home Surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 News portrays laughter echoing down North 22nd Street, followed by gunfire.

“Being in the military, I fell to the floor and just played dead. I heard the first row of shots, and then I heard the second row of shots, and the third row of shots, then the shrapnel and bullets went into my feet,” Barnhill said.

She says three bullets hit one foot, two bullets hit the other foot, and one bullet hit her leg.

“Even when the bullets was going in my feet, I did not move. Being retired from the air force, I knew that would be a sign that I was still alive. The police came and they wouldn’t let me look at all, but I knew that my sister was not going to make it,” Barnhill tearfully recounted to WISN 12 News.

She says her 82-year-old sister, Shirley Mallory, was caught in the line of fire. The gunshots killed Mallory. Mallory’s husband was also shot. Barnhill says multiple bullets struck his lower extremities and spinal cord.

“You know, when you’re lying there not knowing whether you’re going to live or die, and you’re in that situation, it’s a terrifying situation,” Barnhill said.

Barnhill is choosing to forgive the man who she says took so much from her.

“The only way that I can find peace is I have to forgive him and go on with my life. God is not finished with me yet. I just thank the lord for saving my life,” Barnhill said.

She hopes to be able to walk again in nine to 12 weeks.

Milwaukee police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

