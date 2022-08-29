Feds won’t cut child advocacy center funding

By Anna Muckenfuss

Click here for updates on this story

LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — Centers that help abused children are breathing a sigh of relief after a plan to cut federal funding will not go through.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the funding, which comes from the Victims of Crime Act, helps children affected by physical and sexual abuse.

“This funding is going to maintain or enhance the level of services that we provide to 10,000 children across Michigan,” said Julie Bird, Director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan. “I want to thank the state and everyone who has worked on our behalf for their support — we look forward to building an even stronger partnership with the state as we work together to support children affected by physical and sexual abuse.”

Officials said that child advocacy centers that rely on the funding from the act will receive the same or greater funding in the next fiscal year.

Children’s advocacy centers help provide a comforting setting for children to be interviewed about abuse.

“Supporting our children who have been the victims of physical abuse or neglect is one of the most important things we do at MDHHS,” said Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Children’s advocacy centers play an invaluable role in helping kids who are dealing with profound trauma.”

Total funding for next year will be approximately 12 million dollars. It was previously slated to be cut to six million.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.