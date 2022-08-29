Man arrested in deadly target practice incident, deputies say

By Journie Crenshaw

CHEROKEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney.

Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the victim as 42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate.

Investigators know a neighbor that lives behind the victim was target practicing and shooting a gun in his backyard. They said that one of the neighbor’s bullets hit Tate, who was standing at the back door inside the home causing fatal injuries.

The coroner said family members said Tate was in the kitchen when she heard multiple gunshots. She reportedly was looking out a window when a bullet came through, striking her in the chest, according to the coroner.

Investigators said they have arrested Nicholas Skylar Lucas. They said he is charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence.

The investigation remains ongoing and deputies said additional charges could be filed.

If you have any formation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

