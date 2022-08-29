Skip to Content
Police: Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute

<i>WALA</i><br/>Loretta Easter is jailed after police say she shot her husband during an argument.
By Lee Peck

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile woman is jailed after police say she shot her husband during an argument.

Loretta Easter, 48, remains in Metro Jail — charged with domestic violence second degree.

Mobile Police tell us officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive in reference to a domestic involving one shot.

According to MPD the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Easter has a bond hearing set for Tuesday, August 30th.

