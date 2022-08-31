Student killed, 2 others injured after brick column collapses at college campus

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One student has died and two others were injured Monday night when a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Just after 8:15 p.m., crews were called out to the reflecting pool at the college campus in the 600 block of South Palatine Hill Road. PF&R said witnesses reported six people were in three hammocks when the masonry column fell inward toward the students.

PF&R said a 19-year-old man died and two 18-year-old women were injured. One of the women had injuries to an arm, while the other had abdominal injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The name of the student who died has not been released.

Monday was the first day of class on campus for Lewis & Clark College students.

Lewis & Clark College posted a statement to their website Monday, saying:

“We are devastated to report that earlier this evening, a tragic accident occurred on the undergraduate campus in which one of our students was killed and two others were injured. We are working to contact the students’ families and will report more information as it becomes available. We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community.”

No additional details about the collapse and the investigation have been released at this time.

