Morgan State University increases patrols after security guard killed near campus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University said it’s increasing patrols after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed near an apartment complex off-campus.

The university said the victim was a private security guard on campus employed by Allied Universal.

In a statement, the security company said it was “saddened and absolutely devastated” to hear one of its guards had been killed.

“Local Allied Universal leadership has reached out to the victim’s family to offer our condolences and financial support,” the company said. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, we respectfully request any other inquiries be directed to the Baltimore Police Department.”

Baltimore City police said the shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Marble Hall Road near Cold Spring Lane. The victim was shot in the head, police said.

The shooting happened near the Marble Hall Apartments, an off-campus complex for many students.

One man described what he heard and then saw.

“I heard like six gunshots. And after I heard the gunshots I looked out the window – I ain’t see nobody – then when the police pulled up -that’s when the body was laying on the street.”

Some students say they also heard the shots.

“I was with my friend and basically we just heard noises ring out and it was silent after that. We knew it could have been something related to a shooting so we just decided to stay in the house,” one young lady explained. She did not want to reveal her identity.

Morgan State University sent out an email to students which said in part: “The Baltimore City Police Department is currently investigating the incident. As a precaution, due to Morgan students residing within the area, the University is increasing police patrols. Additional details will be shared as they become available.”

The email also reminded students that counseling was available.

This latest fatal shooting in Northeast Baltimore comes as shootings are on the rise in the city.

According to data from the police department dated September 1, 2022, there have been 240 fatal shootings in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 224 at the same time in 2021.

The department also said there have been 506 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022 compared to 454 at the same time in 2021.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say medical staff later pronounced him dead.

