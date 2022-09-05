Woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim

By Hannah Jewell and Anna Muckenfuss

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old Saginaw girl allegedly killed by her 14-year-old stepbrother.

Na’mylah Turner-Moore was found murdered on August 30.

“Saginaw County always rises up to help other people,” said Kim Rowan, the organizer of the drive. “I think we need to help other people. When I see something, I feel like I can do, then I step up and do it and that’s what we all should be doing.”

The tragedy is weighing heavy on the hearts of strangers in town, including Rowan, who felt compelled to help.

“Everything that I raise is going to be taken to the funeral home and put on their account,” Rowan said. “We need to help them to be able to say goodbye to their child and this child deserves anything the family wants to do, to help with their healing too to give her that goodbye.”

As of Sunday evening, the event has raised around $1700.

During the fundraiser, they collected monetary donations as well as cans and bottles, also hosting a car wash to raise money for Na’mylah’s family, calling it a labor of love.

“When you see something, you can do to help someone else, get up and do it, because you can’t count on other people to do it, so if you can do it, get up and do it,” Rowan said.

