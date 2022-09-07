Driver dies after crashing into trash truck; garbage collector pushes coworker to safety: Police

By WPVI Staff

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) — A worker on the back of a garbage truck pushed his coworker out of the way when he noticed a car heading straight for them in Sicklerville, Camden County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of Johnson Road near Berlin-Cross Keys Road.

The Gloucester Township Police Department says the two workers were on the back of the garbage truck and loading it with trash.

That’s when one of the garbage collectors saw a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu headed in their direction.

Police say the employee pushed the other worker out of the way moments before the Malibu smashed into the back of the truck.

The two workers and the garbage truck driver were not injured.

Firefighters from the Lambs Terrace Fire Department responded to the scene and worked to free the driver of the Malibu from the wreckage.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Frank Cavender, was taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital where he died of his injuries.

It’s still not clear if a health crisis, diversion or some other issue led Cavender to crash into the garbage truck.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or call our GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (856) 842-5560.

