High school students will spend semester building a house during construction class

FRANKLIN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Franklin High School students who are taking Construction 2 this semester will be building a house from the ground up. They’re working with Tim O’Brien Homes on the build.

“This is a really the best learning opportunity I could possibly give these kids is being in the job site,” said Andrew Mente, the construction teacher at Franklin High School.

Twelve students will work side-by-side with contractors for the next four months. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 they were just getting started.

“We just finished the foundation and we’re just taking off the forms that the foundation was poured in,” said senior Zachary Koch.

All of these students want to go into the trades after high school, whether it’s construction work, an electrician or another career path.

“I love being hands-on, not being in a classroom, in a row of desks taking notes. Being able to test your knowledge just being out here,” said Koch.

This opportunity helped hammer it home for Koch.

“It’s really cool, it’s like a trophy case kind of. If you do go into the trade, you can see what houses you’ve helped on,” he said.

A high school project that will still be standing after these students retire.

