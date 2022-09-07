‘Our miracle’: Recovered COVID patient returns to thank medical staff for saving his life

By Dillon Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — A New Mexico man traveled to northern Colorado Tuesday morning to thank medical workers at Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) for their life-saving care. Jose Graciano, considered one of Colorado’s most severely ill patients with COVID-19 earlier this year, spent more than five months on a ventilator at Banner Health’s NCMC before receiving a double lung transplant.

“There were so many times we thought we were going to lose him, and his family never lost faith in the Lord and His ability to heal Jose,” said Rachael McDaniel, a registered nurse with Banner Health.

Graciano was in northern Colorado for work when he was hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19. Quickly his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator. He was told his likelihood of surviving was low and recalled even being told that he could decide if he preferred to pass away in the hospital or at home.

“That kind of made me give up hope and I told God, ‘If it’s your will, just take me now,’ but, He had a different plan for my life,” said Graciano.

Graciano, and his wife Anita, said they maintained their faith and refused to give up. They credit that faith, persistence and the staff at Banner Health for helping Jose survive.

“He defied all odds,” McDaniel said. “Jose was our miracle.”

The staff at NCMC was able to get Jose healthy enough that, after five months, he could be transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque to be closer to home and family. He was later transferred to a hospital in Phoenix to receive a lung transplant and is now on the rapid road to recovery.

Jose returned to Greeley on Tuesday for the first time to thank those who helped him. He was greeted with cheers, tears and hugs.

“We are grateful because they kept him alive,” Anita Graciano said. “We made it through the last year because we believed.”

“I remember the faces that took care of me. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be standing today,” Jose said.

McDaniel embraced Jose multiple times, even noting that it was emotional to hear his voice for the first time.

“To see a family whole again, to see a man have his life back, is everything to me,” McDaniel said.

“My heart was full of joy and gratefulness for all the great work they do,” Jose said.

“Because they have seen me at my worst time. For me to come and show them that their work does pay off and matters, and miracles do happen, I wanted them to see that,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.